GOTNI, NARC partner on capacity development

Kindly Share This Story:

The GOTNI Leadership Centre (GLC) entered into a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Army Resource Center (NARC) to broaden leadership capital development and optimise productivity in the Army.

The Memorandum of Understanding covers a broad range of growth programmes and will blend the vast knowledge and experience of the military through the NARC.

Under the partnership, GOTNI will provide comprehensive 21st leadership education specially designed for top officers in the public and private sector as well as the military and paramilitary organisations.

The CEO, Dr. Linus Okorie stated that the GLC, with its globally diverse faculty and world class learning environment, would work with the NARC to build more capacity for leaders in various levels.

“We are very excited about this partnership, especially because of the work the Nigerian Army has been doing during these times,” Okorie said.

NARC DG, Major General G. A. Wahab expressed the commitment of the centre to work with GLC to expand its leadership expansion activities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: