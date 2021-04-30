Breaking News
Good education gives you more leverage as an entertainer – Lordmansamusa

Daniel Olaniyi, the actor popularly known as Lordmansamusa is a strong believer of quality education for Entertainers.

Lordmansamusa who had his first degree in English Language and also a minor in Spanish from UBC, graduated with a class of degree that many dream of despite a hectic studying experience

According to him, his “undying love for the art,” is what has brought him thus far. “As far as I am concerned, having a good education also contributes to my acting skill and making me a better actor,” he declared.

On why he chose to become an actor when he could as well work in a corporate organisation with his good academic result, Lordmansamusa attested: “I have a life-long passion for acting and it is a journey that started long ago since I was a teenager, since the first time I found myself in front of a camera during a school play in secondary school.”

He further avowed that he has no regret whatsoever becoming an actor: “There is hardly any human being who will not have one misgiving or another over the course of his life, but I have got no qualms about being an actor.”

Despite his love for the act, Lordmansamusa sees dating his colleague as a taboo, “I don’t! I can’t! It’s too much stress and too much appearance that you have to keep up with. So, its a No for me,” he spilled.

In real life, however, it is difficult to reconcile an actor with being a farmer, simply because thespians and their ilk are generally associated with glamorous endeavours.

Lordmansamusa remains one of the good actors who in real life combine the two roles – a farmer and an actor.

He did not hide his passion for agriculture and he readily talks about his investment in agribusiness.

He gave a hint about where he derived his inclination and motivation. “I grew up with a father who owned a poultry, which led to my interest in agriculture,” said Lordmansamusa.

