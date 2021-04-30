Godrej advocates proactive measures to eradicate malaria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

At an event held at the Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Lagos, Good Knight Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the annual World Malaria Day. The gathering was designed to sensitize, educate, and lend a voice to the global drive to end malaria, with emphasis on employing proactive measures for best result.

Held every April 25th, the World Malaria Day 2021 which had its theme, ‘Reaching the Zero Malaria Target’, perfectly captured the vision and direction of global health governing body, World Health Organisation (WHO).

Contributing to some of the measures embarked upon by government to curb the scourge over the years, Godrej Nigeria, makers of Good Knight insecticide also seized the opportunity presented by the occasion to officially unveil the product.

A whole lot of other activities were also put together by the Good Knight Nigeria team, leveraging social media as well as other innovative channels aimed at contributing to reaching the zero-malaria target in all regions of the country.

The activities also featured a community clean up exercise by the team, covering areas such as Otto community, Oyingbo, etc, during which the dwellers where introduced to the repellent after the sanitation exercise. The exercise extended to sensitizing the locals on the need to maintain a clean environment which is pivotal to eradicating mosquitoes thereby, achieving the Zero malaria target.

There were also, the Social Media Challenge partnering Lagos State Ministry of Health, Influencer engagements and activations to effectively drive awareness for the campaign against malaria.

Speaking during the event, the Godrej Business Head, West Africa, Chitwan Singh, stated that the launch of the Good Knight power shots was in furtherance of the company’s battle against malaria in Nigeria. The product he disclosed, is being manufactured locally with all the advanced technology and innovation which makes it healthy for Nigeria environment, adding that, “The company understands how important the battle to safeguard the environment from malaria and work towards innovative solutions, is to Nigeria. So, safety is critical and key concerns that propelled the manufacture of the non-irritant repellent that will help ensure zero mosquitoes, zero malaria”

“The Good Knight Nigeria Team is poised to continue efforts in its counter-malaria quest while working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other relevant entities to ensure that zero malaria is achievable in Nigeria”, Mr Singh added.

Also, Dr Salau Tajudeen who represented the President of the Nigeria Medical Association, pointed out that statistics shows that malaria is the number one killer disease which has caused the death of millions of children especially those under five years.

“To take care of mosquitoes is automatically to take care of malaria”, he noted, pointing out that “The product has assured us that we can eliminate threat of malaria without attracting respiratory illness. So its congratulations to Nigeria because the product is a major leap in our efforts to contain malaria”

The event had in attendance, special guests and representatives of industry practitioners including the Deputy Director of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Abimbola Osinowo.

