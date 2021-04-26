Gbaramatu celebrates festival, calls for passage of bill on NMU

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Ijaws of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri south west local government area, Delta state celebrated their annual Gbaraun Egbesu/Ibolomobo-Ere/Amaseikumor festival weekend with a call for urgent passage of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko bill into law and relocation of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA drydock/ship building yard from Lagos state to its original location in Okerenkoko.

Monarch of the kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oboro Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba, Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom in his address at the closing ceremony of the festival in Oporoza town , the ancestral headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom, also assured that people of the kingdom would continue to promote values of peace with their neighbors, adding that Delta and other state governments should ensure adequate security measures in place in all border points to effectively secure their states from the growing high level of criminalities, banditry spreading across several parts of the country.

The monarch who said this year’s festival coincided with the fifth anniversary of his coronation explained that the festival was a spiritual cleansing exercise of the kingdom, adding that it further deepens the culture of peace in the kingdom and its relationship with her neighbors.

“This festival of Gbaramatu kingdom is a series of spiritual cleansing activities meant to purify the kingdom and the entire Ijaw nation of evil detrimental to the development of the people . This is a festival celebrated to entrench the nature of peaceful coexistence and foster unity among members of the kingdom, Ijaw nation and her neighbors “, he said

“May use this opportunity to reiterate that the Gbaramatu people will always live in peace with their neighbors and will continue to foster unity amongst us and our neighbors “, he said.

“We request the following from the federal government , speedy passage of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko bill into law and relocation of NIMASA Drydock/ship building yard from Lagos to its original location at Okerenkoko”, he added.

A prominent Ijaw leader from the community, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo was among those dancing to Ijaw music blaring from speakers at the venue.

Deputy governor of the state, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori were among dignitaries at the colorful ceremony.

