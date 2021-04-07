Galaxy A12: Mid-range device in high-end mould

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

The new Galaxy A12 may not be one of Samsung’s flagship smartphones, but it is packed with exciting and innovative features only previously seen in Note and S series.

The Galaxy A12 is a mid-range smartphone, with aesthetically appealing modifications, making the smartphone a stunning device.

The device ticks the box for users searching for a reliable, affordable device with a long-lasting battery, high-quality screen, multi-lens camera, and plenty of storage.

Some of the exciting features of the device include:

Smart camera

The A12 comes with four dedicated cameras, 16MP Main, 5MP Ultra Wide, 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth Camera. The front camera also features an 8MP, with Selfie Focus and Smart Beauty features. The Ultra Wide camera feature has a 123 degree angle lens, giving users the same view as the human eye and if the shot requires it, the intelligent switch function kicks in and automatically switches users to the Wide Shot function capturing every aspect of the shot.

With the Macro camera, users can focus on objects, creating crystal clear images, capturing every last detail while the Depth camera lets the subjects of the picture stand out using Live Focus effects.

Longer lasting battery

The Galaxy A12 comes with a large 5,000 mAh batteries respectively allowing users stay on their devices longer throughout the day. With 15W fast charging capabilities, users can get their battery charged up from zero to 50 per cent capacity in just 30 minutes. It’s ultra-power saving mode also lets users make the most of their battery power, helping them stay connected for longer periods. The device has undergone Samsung’s Point Battery Safety Check.

Specifications

Be it movies or games, users will get drawn into the action on the 6.5 inch screen found on the device. The Haze & Matt effect appearance gives the device a vivid and unique style. The comfortable grip of the smooth curves allows users hold on easily while watching movies, browsing the web or just busy with their phones.

The device comes in single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by), the A12 comes with 4GB of RAM with optional 64GB or 128GB, powered by a 5000mAh battery with fast charging feature, this is definitely value for money. The Galaxy A12 also offers a side-finger print scanner and is available in black, white and blue.

Vanguard News Nigeria

