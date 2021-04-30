FRSC Sector Commander seeks stakeholders’ support on Apapa gridlock

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, has called for the continuous support of stakeholders in the transport sector to stop the perennial Apapa gridlock.

Ogungbemide made the call when the Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN), Lagos chapter, visited the command at Ojodu in Lagos on Thursday.

He said if all transport stakeholders collaborated with government officials, the traffic gridlock would be a thing of the past.

He said enforcement could only take care of 15 per cent of traffic challenges, adding that collaboration with stakeholders would go a long way in solving the challenges in the state.

Ogunbemide commended the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Lagos State government for the introduction of the Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team.

“The problem of Apapa is beyond traffic management, we have economic boom but no boom for individuals in terms of infrastructure.

“A family of four can have their four cars parked along the road in front of their house without a car park.

“Some trailer operators think of the number of trailers to purchase but not thinking of parks.

“As long as there is the volume of traffic on Apapa routes, the traffic will still persist, unless there is multi-modern transportation,” Ogunbemide said.

He commended the Federal Government on the establishment of freight cargo standard gauge railway directly from the ports.

The sector commander said it would help a lot in reducing Apapa gridlock.

He said completion of the rehabilitation of the Apapa Tin-Can Island Port road would also help in solving the challenges of the traffic in Lagos.

Reacting to the Monday and Tuesday gridlock along Apapa, Surulere, and other parts of Lagos, Ogungbemide explained that the truck park at Lilypond was closed, which led to indiscriminate parking of trucks.

He said it was discovered recently that trucks carrying export goods were in large numbers on Apapa road.

He said the office had suggested that all the truck companies should form an umbrella body to enable government agencies sensitise them.

Ogungbemide said over 89 bus rapid transport (BRT) buses that could convey about 4,450 people got burnt as a result of the end SARS crisis making a lot of people to be stranded.

“The Media has been assisting us in our operation and I must commend the collaboration with other transport agencies in Lagos State.

“Lagos State is very dynamic and I have determined to change Lagos traffic positively.

“Remember the tanker/gas incident at Kara, but the press assisted in pushing our effort, which made people recognise our presence,” he said.

Ogungbemide appreciated TCAN members for the visit and wished the Chairman of the Association, Mr Dele Aderibigbe, a quick recovery from an accident he had recently in Lagos.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of TCAN, Mr Benjamin Alade, assured the corps of prompt media coverage of its programmes until the government achieved a crash-free state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

