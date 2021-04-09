Foundation offers scholarship to Kano students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Fortune Eromosele

In a quest to complement government’s efforts, the AA Zaura foundation, says it is set to empower youths with scholarships to help reduce the rise of unemployment, illiteracy, poverty in the country.

The founder of the foundation, AA Zaura disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja explained that most of the beneficiaries of the gesture would be students in Kano state.

According to him, “The next few weeks and beyond Ramadan, the foundation shall open it’s portal to students in Kano to access our scholarship scheme and enjoy the benefits of continuing with their dream careers”.

He further disclosed that there will be special provision for the distribution of food items to poor communities to give them a sense of belonging.

Zaura added that the foundation has made efforts in improving medical services, stating that; “We acquired an ambulance with state of the art gadgets that will move from community to community to ensure that rural areas are provided with free medical services. There would be a mobile doctor on duty for this purpose.

“We have gotten sophisticated face masks and hand sanitizers that will be shared to those frontline workers and fellow practitioners in the coming days. We have an itinerary for that, but it shall be commissioned by the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists”.

He however, lamented the gap in the educational sector, stating that skill acquisition programs, as well as poverty alleviation schemes would proffer better solutions to unemployment in the nation.

READ ALSO:

Zaura maintained that, for Nigeria to attain greater heights, the nation needs to harness potentials seen in youths, women and build capacity where needed.

He further explained that the foundation will dedicate itself in supporting the needs of those who are vulnerable and aspire to be relevant despite unforeseen opportunities.

“It is not going to be possible to reach and meet everyone’s need, but it is possible to inspire many through a medium that is accessible for such”.

He called on other well meaning Nigerians not to “Wait for election time or politicise issues of national emergency, rather we should think about those not privileged like us and continue to give them hope.

“I am also calling on Nigerians to be patient and demonstrate love, support for our own brand of democracy, be rest assured that we will get it right one day”.

Kindly Share This Story: