Fire guts OkoBaba Sawmill Market

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Fire Service and other rescue are currently battling to put out an overnight inferno that gutted OkoBaba Saw Mill Market, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The firefighters and men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, have cordoned off the area to prevent recoding casualties.

“We are trying to prevent the raging fire from spreading to adjoining buildings,” Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the Lagos fire service, Mr Amodu Shuaibu, stated.

