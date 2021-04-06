FG urges farmers to adopt orange-fleshed sweet potato

Kindly Share This Story:

…says potato rich in Vitamin A, boost the immune system

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Federal Government of Nigeria has admonished potato farmers in the country to adopt planting of orange-fleshed sweet potato to in a bid promote healthy living among citizens.

FG through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development made the call during the southwest potato farmers stakeholder meeting held at GMT hall, Osogbo, Osun state to sensitise them on the potato value chain.

Addressing the gathering, the Director, Federal Department of Agriculture, Hajia Karima Babangida, explained that considering the benefits of Orange Fleshed Sweet Potato, the Ministry resolved to explore the opportunities to further achieve food nutrition and security.

“The primary objective of convening this stakeholder workshop is to create a forum for the stakeholders/major actors in the Potato Value Chain to put forward the realization of the fullest potentials lurked up in Potato Production, Processing, utilization and Marketing.

The ministry has identified challenges in Potato Value Chain; right from the seed system protocols to the marketing of the produce, urging all stakeholders to cooperate with the government to ensure orange-fleshed sweet potato receive a boost in the Agric sector.

The Federal Government has resolved to ensure the country does not experience any food shortage crises arising from the fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s economic activities, and agricultural inclusive in 2020. Especially among the smallholder’s farmers, processors and other Value Chain Actors”, she said.

The Osun State Director of Rural Development in the Ministry, Engr. Sunday Atoyebi explained that aside from the wealth potentials of processing OFSP into various confectioneries such as Chin-chin, juice, biscuits, cake, flour, bread among others.

“Its health benefits can not be overemphasised as it is known to have enough nutritional values to supply the vitamin A requirement for children between the ages of 6 months to 5 years, support pregnant and lactating mothers and also help boost the immune system of the elderly.”

