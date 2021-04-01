FG restates commitment to quality road projects

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing says it has adopted proactive technical inspection strategies to fast-track the execution of quality road projects across the country.

Dr Babangida Hussaini, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, stated this while inspecting ongoing road projects, on Thursday in Kano.

Hussaini said that the inspection would ensure timely and quality execution of road projects initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Raji Fashola, and other officials of the ministry had inspected various road projects across the country in the past three months.

“We have scale-up technical inspection and monitoring to ensure that the projects are being executed in accordance with contract specification. The government is geared to ensure quality job to provide one of the best roads in Africa,” he said.

Hussaini who expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the projects said that some of the projects were expected to be inaugurated in May.

“Through the technical inspection, we have identified some gaps and funding challenges which are addressed. I commend the contractors for a good job and urged them to work towards timely completion of the projects,” he said.

Hussaini, however, decried the indiscriminate release of water by car washing operators on some section of the Kano-Zaria road, noting that the trend was inimical to sustainable road infrastructure development.

“Roads are critical national assets, the federal government is spending huge sum of money on road construction and rehabilitation.

“It is disappointing to see some people are destroying the roads in the name of businesses, they should observe the right of way.

“The government will not condone the act and it must stop,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Muntari Dantata, Manager Director, Dantata & Sawoe, the company handling the Kano Section of the Kano-Maiduguri Road project, commended the federal government over its support to smooth execution of the project.

Dantata assured that work on the Kano-Gaya Section of the road would be completed soon, while the Gaya-Dutse Section would continue according to the project agreement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the permanent secretary inspected the progress of work on Section 3, Kano-Zaria Road, Kano Eastern Bypass and Kano-Maiduguri Dual Carriageway.

