FG develops SOPs for digitalization project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Ahead of the launch of its innovative Enterprise Content Management System, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, in collaboration with its private sector partner, Africa Initiative for Governance, AIG, has completed the development of Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs, for all processes carried out in the Office.

In a statement, issued Tuesday, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan said, “We are pleased to announce that after a rigorous exercise of business process analysis and documentation, all 26 departments of the OHCSF have successfully developed SOPs for their processes.

“This is a first and fundamental step ahead of the digitalisation of the work of the OHCSF, which will mark the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for the Nigerian civil service, one that is driven by innovation and enhanced efficiency.”

Chairman of the Africa Initiative for Governance, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede was quoted by Aminu AbdulGaniyu, Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, as saying, “We are honoured to be partnering with the OHCSF and supporting the implementation of the ground-breaking digitalisation project with private sector expertise and funding.

“We would like to commend the OHCSF Department Champions who worked diligently to develop the SOPs and the other dedicated civil servants working with the AIG team to ensure the successful implementation of the Enterprise Content Management System for the OHCSF.”

The OHCSF now has 26 sets of SOPs containing detailed instructions on procedures carried out by all its departments. Each business process has been risk-assessed and proper control mechanisms have been put in place to ensure full compliance.

With this feat, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is now working to introduce the development of SOPs service-wide.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: