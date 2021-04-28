FG awards section 2 of Apapa/Oshodi expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

THERE are indications that the Federal Government has awarded the contract for the construction of section two of the Apapa–Oshodi expressway stretching from Sunrise to Cele bus stop. Recall that the section of the road have not been attended to in the last couple of years because the Federal Government was yet to award it to any company for reconstruction.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report on the situation of the section of the road, Team Lead, Bulk Truck Operations of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Isreal Ogundiran, said with the first section from Liverpool to Sunrise almost completed, the award of the second section is a welcome development.

Ogundiran, however, warned that unless immediate palliative work is done on that section of the road, it will become unmotorable when the rainy season come in full.

According to Ogundiran, “The port access road contract is in two phases, one is from Apapa to Sunrise which is completed while the other is from Sunrise to Cele bus stop. So that it will become complete from Sunrise down to Gbagada.

The first has been completed and the second phase has just been awarded. If that portion is not constructed now, especially that small portion between Sunrise and Berger, you will see the effect. You will see containers falling any how during the rainy season. In dry season, you and I can see the pot holes on the road but in raining season it is covered by muddy water.”

“That is why we are asking the government to fix that portion of the road, so that it will ease transiting from Apapa down to Tin-can and straight down to Mile2. We are also asking for palliatives on that portion of the road for vehicles exiting from the port so that the contractor will not be disturbed by rescues and evacuations,” he noted.

