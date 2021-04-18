Fear of arrest: Ajayi agrees to return official vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Police issue 48 hours deadline

Dayo Johnson Akure

Embattled former Ondo deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has agreed to return the official vehicles in his possession after leaving the office for two months.

Recall that governor Rotimi Akeredolu through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale had threatened to embarrass Ajayi if failed to return the four officials vehicles in his possession for two months after leaving office.

Akeredolu also said he would press charges against Agboola and other former political appointees who failed to return government properties in their possession.

But Ajayi in his reaction through media aide, Allen Sowore said that he is in possession of only two official vehicles and not four adding that the two vehicles with him are his statutory benefits.

According to him “one of the vehicles being demanded was at a mechanic workshop in Okitipupa while the other was still with the dealer because full payment has not been made.

Also read:

However, Vanguard gathered that Ajayi decided to return the vehicles following an ultimatum of 48 hours given to him to do so by the state police command.

A police source told Vanguard that the police command informed Ajayi that risked a simultaneous raid of his houses in Lagos, Abuja, Akure, Okitipupa and Kiribo if he refused to return the vehicles to the government within 48 hours.

Ajayi in a statement in Akure by his Media aide, Allen Sowore entitled ” Much Ado About Nothing: The Ondo State Government Must Get Their House In Order” agreed to return the vehicles to stop harassment by “members of the inner circle of the Governor”

Ajayi statement reads ” Recall that in my farewell message to the good people of Ondo State, on 24th February 2021, I wished Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and his Deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa success in their administration.

” I stand by that! As a citizen of the state, it is in my interest and in the interest of all of us that this current administration demonstrates good governance, transparent policy-making and effective change.

“Unfortunately members of the inner circle of the Governor have decided to prioritise their time to harass me on a number of issues, most especially with regards to the return of vehicles. I had hoped these petty interactions would have ceased after the recent inauguration.

“To be clear – if the return of these two vehicles will make the administration focus more on the avalanche of pressing needs, challenges and predicaments facing the state most especially insecurity, the absence of governance and unpaid salaries across the entirety of the Ondo public sector – then I’m ready to make the sacrifice and return the two vehicles which they so desperately need.

Ajayi added that ” I am not the problem of the present administration. I have moved on.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: