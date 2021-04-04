Fayemi mourns Odumakin, describes his death as tragic, devastating 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has mourned the death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, the renowned activist and Spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, describing the news of his passing as tragic and deeply devastating.

Odumakin, according to his family, passed away Saturday morning after battling with COVID-19 complications. He was aged 59.

Dr. Fayemi in a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode said the Yoruba and indeed Nigeria have lost a truly patriotic citizen, a fearless activist who consistently spoke truth to power, and a man of the people who championed the cause of his people till he breathed his last.

He described the death of the Afenifere spokesperson as a personal loss to him, having had a long standing working relationship with the deceased and his spouse, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin since the period of the pro-democracy struggle in the nineties.

“This is a very sad day. The Yoruba and indeed Nigeria have lost an illustrious son, a voice for the voiceless, a fearless and dogged fighter, and a leader who loved and served his people passionately. For me, Yinka’s death is a personal loss. He was not just my comrade in the democratic struggle, he was a brother and friend. He was firm in his conviction, focused and progressive-minded. Even when we disagreed, he was never disagreeable,” Dr. Fayemi said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe, his widow, members of his immediate family, associates, and the leadership of Afenifere, at this trying period. We pray that God grants him eternal rest and gives the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Dr Fayemi added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

