Farouq condemns attack on humanitarian hubs in Damasak

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned the terrorist attack on humanitarian aid facilities and the killing of civilians in Damask, a town around Lake Chad in Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali.

The Minister expressed concern over the frequent attacks on humanitarian aid facilities in the North-East region of the country, saying the violent attack will affect the support provided by the aid workers to hundreds of thousands of people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection in the area.

“The attack is unfortunate and against international law on humanitarian operations and aid workers. It could be recalled that in early March, humanitarian aid facilities were attacked by terrorists in Dikwa, Borno State.

” The attacks on aid facilities and killing of civilians should be condemned at all levels. Humanitarian aid organizations should be allowed to perform their duties in line with global best practices “.

“I commiserate with the families that lost their beloved ones in the attack, the United Nations and the humanitarian aid organizations, over the huge loss and pray that those behind the attack should see reason to respect the right to life and put an end to violent killings and destruction of properties,” she said.

Farouq commended the security agencies, members of the civilian JTF and hunters that assisted in repelling the attack.

Vanguard News Nigeria

