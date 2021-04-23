Ezechi issues appointment letter to 50 newly engaged personal aides

Kindly Share This Story:

50 personal aides, comprising of Special Assistants and Personal Assistants, recently appointed by Executive Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, Honourable Nnamdi Ezechi, today picked up their Letters of Appointment with a charge to make humility their guiding principle.

Honourable Ezechi, while presenting the offer letters to the appointees, reminded them that they were engaged to assist him in the discharge of his duties and by extension ensure the success of the Okowa administration in the area of youth development.

The Executive Assistant said they should see their appointment as an opportunity to add value to the society in their own little way, stressing that service to humanity was the real essence of their being engaged and should be their target.

He warned that truancy and insubordination would not be condoned and advised those not ready to work to turn down the offer.

Honourable Ezechi thanked his Principal, Governor Ifeanyi OKowa, for the opportunity given him to serve and impact on the lives of others, pointing out that the initiative was driven by the passion to help the youth to grow.

The EA promised to extend the gesture to youths in Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government Areas in due course.

Responding on behalf of others, one of the appointees, Comrade Bright Enuesike, thanked Honourable Ezechi for the opportunity given them to serve and assured that they would assist him to succeed as Executive Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development.

