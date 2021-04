Expedite action on PIB, Diri begs Reps

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says N-Delta needs clean-up

By Samuel Oyadongha

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has urged members of the House of Representatives to expedite action on the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, saying it would correct some of the injustices faced by oil producing states.

Diri made the appeal, yesterday, when members of the House Committee on Oil Spill Investigation, Clean-up and Remediation in Oil Producing States visited him at Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the PIB, when passed into law, would be an avenue to correct some of the wrongs of the oil companies in host communities, noting that the bill had been neglected for long by the National Assembly.

He said: “Let me appeal that as you go, have a very serious interest in the PIB. The PIB has been there from one Assembly to the other.

“It is another way of ameliorating what we perceive as cheating on the part of the oil companies and Nigeria on the Niger Delta and its people.”

Diri lamented the level of negligence by oil companies and the Federal Government, saying the people have suffered so much in terms of environmental degradation and pollution of water bodies leading to increase in cases of cancer and other strange ailments.

He queried the standards applied by oil firms in their operations in the Niger Delta compared to others part of the world.

The governor also called for clean-up of Niger Delta as a whole, noting that the Ogoni clean-up, which attracted international attention, was a mere fraction of the polluted environment from oil spills.

“What happened in Ogoniland is the same in the whole of Niger Delta. That there is a clean-up in Ogoniland is, to say the least, a fraction of the Niger Delta. So the clean-up should be the whole of the Niger Delta,” he said, expressing optimism that the report of the committee would bring succour to people of the area if implemented.

Earlier, chairman of the committee, Amiru Tukur, said they were in the state on a verification mission to some oil spill sites to ascertain the actual clean-up and remediation, adding that the outcome would form the basis of the report it would submit to the House.

