Ex-militant leader lambasts Boyloaf for attacking Akpabio

A group of ex-militant leaders under the auspices of the Niger Delta Movement for Development (NDMD) has taken a swipe at Ebikabowei Victor-Ben popularly called Boyloaf, over a statement he allegedly made against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Boyloaf was quoted to have said that Akpabio was playing politics with the region’s development.

He said that the Minister has turned his ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) into Akwa Ibom State Government House extension. The Convener, NDMD, Comrade Victor Mathew, Thursday faulted the above comment, and advised Boyloaf to settle his personal problems (if any) with Akpabio. His words: “What did Boyloaf actually agitate for? Is it for money to be shared or for development to come to the region?

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is a proven performer. Since he became the Minister of Niger Delta, he has been working diligently to develop the region. It is on record that massive work is ongoing at the East-West road, which was hitherto abandoned.

“Soon, significant section of that road will be completed. Look at the office complex of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that was abandoned for 25 years. It took an Akpabio to complete and commission that complex, which has become one of the most beautiful edifice in the region”.

Mathew asked Boyloaf to tender unreserved apology to Akpabio for associating the minister with tribalism and claiming that his ministry and the NDDC had become an extension of Akwa Ibom Government House.

He recalled that Boyloaf’s brother from Bayelsa State, Prof Keme Pondei, was given an opportunity by Akpabio to head the former Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Minister as we know him has been a detribalised and generous individual. His personal aides and workers hail from different states in the Niger Delta region and the country. Besides, the minister is known for presenting opportunities to people based only on their competencies.

“He has carried all stakeholders in the Niger Delta along and that is why the region has remained peaceful since his emergence as a minister. Where was Boyloaf when the Minister nominated Prof. Keme Pondei, Boyloaf’s kinsman from Bayelsa to head the past Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC?” He said.

