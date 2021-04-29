EU calls for stronger action against terrorism in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…Covid-19: EU to make available remaining 40m euros for vaccines

BY: Victoria Ojeme

European Union Delegation to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), Ambassador Karl Karlsen said that the current security situation in Nigeria calls for stronger action.

Ambassador Karlsen made this call while briefing the media ahead of Europe Day 2021.

Karlsen said, EU is working with the Nigeria authorities to bring an end to the security challenges across the country.

He said, ” EU is supporting government’s efforts to fight terrorism radicalization and violent extremism as well as the reform of criminal justice system.

”We have seen the deterioration of security of all citizens of this country. This is recognised by the government, the National Assembly and it is recognised by the Civil Society Organisations and also the international community in general and the EU in particular.

“The North East is of course a case in point. We are looking at approach to the crises well beyond the decade- twelve years and counting and it is impacting on too many people and recent clashes has demonstrated that stronger and more comprehensive response is needed. Combining of course military action but also providing access to justice and opportunity of return to normalcy through integration programme such as safe return corridor. I am thinking political solution as well and I know, this I know is necessary.”

He said EU also took note of crisis in other part of the country like in the North West where we have the herders and farmer clashes, armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping , including most sadly the kidnapping of school children.

“EU, is taking the initiative to mobilizing the international community on the North West and “we have brought together our key partners including the united Nation on what can be done to assist the situation.”

“In the middle belt, “we have seen the upsurge of violence as well. The EU support the national livestock programme.”

He therefore called for the implementation of the programme to save lives and properties in the middle belt area.

Meanwhile, The European Union said that it was going to make available the remaining 40 million euroes promised Nigeria to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “This week we wish to announce that we will avail the remaining 40 million euros of that fund to the vaccine rollout in Nigeria and to support in particular haven equitable access to vaccines and to have a better risk communication.”

He further added, “Team Europe was created in the middle of the pandemic. We were able to mobilise very swiftly an additional support of 50 million euros to Nigeria that was launched last year and we saw how that could support the rollout of the Presidential Task Force and of course support making available medical equipment and generally supporting the bold, but important policy choices that were made.”

The EU has supported the global vaccine roll out with about 2.2billion euros and additional 100 million euros announced for Africa last week.

He also revealed that Europe remains the largest vaccine exporter in the world with 188 million doses.

