Eschew violence, Olawepo-Hashim counsels IPOB

2023 Presidency: Nigeria needs president that will unite country — Olawepo-Hashim
•Olawepo-Hashim

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ex- Presidential candidate and energy tycoon, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has called on separatist agitators across Nigeria, particularly the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to give peace a chance in the interest of national unity.

The ace politician, who is a strong advocate for national unity, also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to take quick steps to stabilize the country.

Reacting to the recent attacks at the Imo state police headquarters and correctional facility, Hashim lamented that  separatist operations are getting more widespread in the South-East as well as agitations in the South-West, thereby  heating up the polity.

“We call on IPOB and other separatist groups to cease hostilities and to allow for political settlement of all grievances,”

“We shall continue to call for dialogue to strengthen the Nigerian federation. “We need to see quick actions on the part of the federal government to stabilize the polity,” he said.

The business mogul also advocated for devolution of power to state and local governments and  cautioned separatist agitators on the need to cease hostilities immediately.

Olawepo -Hashim, who recalled when he  went to the Demilitarized Zone, DMZ ,between North and South Korea on a solidarity march 32 years ago, noted that “when war breaks out, the weak and the poor on all the sides always suffer and all wars always end up on a round table, so why not talk instead of fighting?”

“The Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is a strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula that serves as border dividing the two hostile countries. There is no point living in a tense situation. We need peace and harmony to prosper,” he said.

He therefore, appealed to all Nigerians to avoid provocative actions that could lead the country to war.

