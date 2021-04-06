Ehime Mbano police station bombed, suspects freed in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

O***3 police vehicles burnt, no loss of arms – Police

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Ehime Mbano police station has been bombed on Tuesday by suspected hoodlums linked to the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

Vanguard in Owerri, was told that the said hoodlums also attacked suspected killer herdsmen along the Umuihi at Ihitte/Uboma local government area at about 18:30 pm, shot at them and drove towards the road heading to Umuahia, Abia state.

According to an eyewitness, “The hoodlums were singing Biafra song. They attacked the Ehime Mbano police station, bombed it.

”They entered the police station and took way some ammunitions and drove towards the Umuahia road.

“They also freed some of their members in the police custody. They ran away and were singing songs of victory and that they have gotten independence to have their own country.”

Reacting, the Imo state police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwo, said: “Ehime Mbano Division has just been attacked, no casualty on the part of Police, no loss of arm, three vehicles burnt.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: