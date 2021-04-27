Egbo hails Oboreh’s appointment as pioneer VC of Ozoro University

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and Leader of the APC Hivoltage Movement, Olorogun Jaro Egbo Ksc, has lauded the appointment of Prof Jacob Oboreh as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

In a statement on Tuesday, Egbo who also is the Media Adviser to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), described the appointment as “one well merited and putting a round peg in a round hole.”

According to him, this new portfolio is a testament and “a rare recognition of his commitment to excellence, competence and hardwork.”

The APC chieftain recalled how Prof Oboreh distinguished himself as an uncommon administrator with landmark achievement as Rector of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro.

Continuing, he opined that he has no doubts and believes that Oboreh will replicate and improve upon his achievements at Ozoro Polytechnic.

Furthermore, Olorogun Egbo called on the state governor to merge the Faculty of Engineering, Oleh with the University of Science and Technology, while returning the Faculty of Law back to Abraka campus of the Delta State University to address the feeling of being shortchanged in citing of the new Universities.

He added: “Funding is an integral part of university takeoff,” as he called on the state government to adequately fund the new universities for proper takeoff.

Kindly Share This Story: