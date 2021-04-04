ECOWAS Parliament advocates support for direct universal suffrage

Kindly Share This Story:

Victoria Ojeme

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Rt Hon Sidie Mohamed has appealed to the President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Madda Bio to champion the campaign for direct universal suffrage at the level of the authorities of Heads of States.

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Rt Hon Sidie Mohamed Tunis made this appeal at the ongoing 2021 First Extraordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament in Sierra Leone.

He said, “I seize this opportunity to call on Your Excellency, Mr. President, to kindly grant this, your unwavering support by serving as the champion of this cause at the level of the Authority of Heads of States, as its success will guarantee that the people have vested interest in civic affairs and being actively involved in the decision-making processes at all levels and in all dimensions”. Rt Hon Sidie Mohamed Tunis stated.

He emphasized that direct election by the people would creates a sense of responsibility and make those elected to realize that they have been chosen by the people to perform in a patriotic and dedicated role”.

The Speaker added that it would compel them to use their power and authority in a positive way for the benefit of the masses.

“We believe that unless people participate in the development process, our set targets and objectives cannot be fully attained,” he concluded.

President Julius Madda Bio said that he shared the view that direct universal suffrage promotes accountability in the representation process.

He however observed that “there would be legal and technical questions around the political will”.

President Bio promised to lead the campaign at the highest level with Authority of Heads of State of the community to discuss this all-important .

President Bio promised to lead the campaign at the highest level with Authority of Heads of State of the community to discuss this all-important matter.

