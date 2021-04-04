Easter :Show love, tolerance Ereyitomi urges constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development, NDDC and Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has admonished Christians across Warri Federal Constituency to reflect Jesus Christ kindness , show of love to people and be tolerances to one another as Christ exhibited while on earth.

Ereyitomi who gave the charge to his constituents reminded the people of the importance of Easter celebration .

The Lawmaker noted that For many Christian churches, Easter is the joyful end to the Lenten season of fasting and penitence, he harped on the reason for the season to solicit for more love , tolerance and peaceful coexistence among citizens in the three Warri LGAs, Delta State and Nigeria at large, adding that peace attract development and economic boom.

Spokesman to Ereyitomi, Amb. (Dr.) Toyin Agbolaya also urged residents to allow Christ resurrection and virtues envelope their ways in order to have a better society and good life value.

According to Dr. Agbolaya, Chief Ereyitomi has assured Warri federal constituency of better days ahead and wished them a happy Easter celebration , even as he caution them to keep observing COVID-19 laid down protocols in order to curtail spread of the virus.

Vanguard News Nigeria

