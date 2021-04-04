Breaking News
Easter :Show love, tolerance Ereyitomi urges constituents

Ereyitomi

Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development, NDDC and Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has  admonished  Christians across Warri Federal Constituency to reflect Jesus Christ kindness , show of love to people and be tolerances to one another as Christ exhibited while on earth.

 Ereyitomi who gave the charge to his constituents reminded the people of the importance of Easter celebration .

The Lawmaker noted that  For many Christian churches,  Easter is the joyful end to the Lenten season of fasting and penitence, he harped on the  reason for the season to solicit for more love , tolerance and  peaceful coexistence among citizens in the three Warri LGAs, Delta State and Nigeria at large, adding that peace attract development and economic boom.

Spokesman to Ereyitomi, Amb. (Dr.) Toyin Agbolaya  also urged residents to allow Christ resurrection and  virtues envelope their ways in order to have a better society and good life value.

According to Dr. Agbolaya, Chief Ereyitomi has assured Warri federal constituency of better days ahead and wished them a happy Easter celebration , even as he caution them to keep observing COVID-19 laid down protocols in order to curtail spread of the virus.

