Easter: I-G orders adequate police deployment nationwide

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered adequate deployment of police personnel across the country to ensure hitch free Easter celebration.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mba said the order was in line with the commitment of the force to ensure crime free Easter celebrations nationwide.

He called on all State Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to ensure total security of all public spaces and critical national assets.

Adamu said the deployment would involve both covert and overt operatives, and other operational assets to areas of security interest within the Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) of the CPs and AIGs.

“They are also to ensure confidence boosting, proactive and high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, banks and other financial institutions.

“Adequate measures must also be taken to provide a peaceful, crime free and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socio-economic activities to thrive,” he said.

The I-G also directed CPs and their supervising AIGs to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

According to him, they must be professional and courteous to law abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminals.

“To this effect, the I-G Monitoring Unit and X-Squad have been given marching orders to monitor and police activities of police officers policing the highways.

“This is to ensure respect for the rights of citizens and operational conformity with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Rules of Engagement (RoE) of the Force,” he added.

The I-G felicitated with Nigerians, particularly, the Christian community on the commemoration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He commended Nigerians for their support and called for continuous cooperation with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies by providing timely information that would help in the prevention and detection of crime.

Adamu pledged that the police would continue to do all within their powers to ensure safety and security of Nigerians.

