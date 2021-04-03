Easter: Gbajabiamila calls for unity amid challenges

Kindly Share This Story:

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to use this period of Easter and pray for the country’s unity amid challenges.

Gbajabiamila said despite the challenges facing the country, there will be light at the end of the tunnel, hence the need for prayers now and always.

The Speaker called for unity of purpose among Nigerians, saying there is more that unites us as a people than that which divides us.

He said Nigeria is a great country with good people who have great potential, adding that if well harnessed, the nation and the citizens would be better for it.

He specifically called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a role model to the world.

Gbajabiamila said the life and time of Jesus Christ are a perfect example of selflessness, care, affection, compassion and service to humanity, calling on Nigerians to emulate same.

“At this time of Easter, we have to unite as a people. We have to pray for our country. We should also be our brothers’ keepers as always.

“I am certain that together as a people, we will achieve more. Our unity is ultimately our strength.

“I call on all Nigerians to remain steadfast and resolute as we match forward as a nation bound by our diversity.

“Let’s pray for our leaders. Let’s pray for us to overcome our challenges, especially the insecurity in our land. Let’s show love to one another, irrespective of our ethnicity, tribe, religion or creed,” the Speaker said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: