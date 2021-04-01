Easter: FRSC deploys over 3,000 Marshals, sets up mobile courts

Kindly Share This Story:



By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Ahead of this year’s Easter celebration, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone 4 Command comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States has called on all road users and transport fleet operators within the Zone to abide by traffic rules and regulations as well as the COVID-19 protocol during the Easter festive period or risk arrest and prosecution.

The Zonal Commanding Officer RS4, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode OLAGUNJU, mni gave this warning in a release signed by the Acting Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olusegun Owoeye in Jos to herald the commencement in the Zone of the nationwide “EASTER SPECIAL PATROL OPERATION” with the aim of ensuring sanity and prevention of deaths and injuries on the road during the festive period.

The statement noted “The Command is poised to reduce road traffic crashes and fatalities as we celebrate Easter. The Zonal Commander has directed strict enforcement of traffic laws which include setting up Mobile Courts to try erring traffic offenders. The Commands are to promptly remove broken down vehicles and other forms of obstructions on the highways as well as ensure free flow of traffic through strategic traffic control and management. They are to also embark on massive education of motorists and other road users during the period slated between 31 March and 7 April 2021.”

The focus of the Operation includes tackling speeding and dangerous driving, overtaking violation, lane indiscipline, route violation, road obstructions, use of phone while driving, overloading, seat belt/child restraint use violations, passengers manifest violation, operation of mechanical deficient and rickety vehicles, latching and twist-locks violation, illegal use of the SPY Number Plates, driving under influence of alcohol and other intoxicants as well as non-adherence to the COVID-19 protocols among others.

However, a total number of 3, 077 personnel comprising of 1,969 Regular and 1,108 Special Marshals are to be engaged in Traffic Management, Rescue Services, Public Education and Enforcement during the period and all operational vehicles and other logistics shall be fully deployed for maximum impacts. Mobile Courts will also be set up along major corridors in the Zone to try erring drivers and other road users.

All arrested violators will be arraigned before the Magistrates and they stand the risks of fines payment ranging between N2,000 and N50,000 depending on the nature of the offences and/or imprisonment terms ranging between two and six months as may be decided by the mobile courts.

Vanguard News Nigeria

