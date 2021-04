Easter: All will be well with Nigeria — Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday told Nigerians to have hope that things will be better for the country.

Osinbajo stated this during a brief chat with journalists after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel.

He said, “I just want to thank God for our nation, and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy. All will be well in Jesus name.”

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration, the Vice President stated that the message of Easter was a message of the special and exceeding love and grace of God.

According to him, “God’s plan for humanity was that Christ will die and will resurrect. The resurrection is evidence of the fact that those who believe would be saved eternally and would live eternal joy and peace with the Almighty. And that promise is open to every single person.

“Whoever you are, that promise is open to you. That is, if you subscribe to that plan, if you accept that Christ died for you and rose again, and that the plan is fulfilled in the resurrection.”

Professor Osinbajo further stated that the Easter season was one “of great joy because we celebrate the evidence of the plan of God. In some way, God has given us a receipt of our salvation and it’s really exciting.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: