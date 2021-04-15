Breaking News
Denmark completely stops using AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark is completely halting the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, Danish Health Administration head Soren Brostrom has said.

The vaccination campaign will continue without the shot from the British-Swedish company, Brostrom said at a press conference in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Denmark had temporarily suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot on March 11 as a precautionary measure and has not resumed them since then, even to a limited extent as other countries have done.

The reason for the halt were isolated severe cases of blood clots – and even suspected deaths – in people who had previously been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the AstraZeneca shot.

