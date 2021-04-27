Delta Govt directs levels 1-12 workers to resume work

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Government on Tuesday directed officers on grade levels 12 and below to resume duties on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, gave the directive in a statement in Asaba.

He said the directive was sequel to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s approval that workers on grade levels 12 and below who had been at home as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19, should return to work on Wednesday.

He added that the officers are to be in the office by 8 a.m. and close at the approved closing period on all working days.

The Commissioner reiterated that “upon resumption, the workers are to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic preventive protocols, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks”.

He emphasised that permanent secretaries/chief executive officers of ministries, development and agencies should ensure strict compliance with the directives.

