Delta CJ inaugurates Abraka judicial division

Kindly Share This Story:

The Delta Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, on Wednesday inaugurated the High Court of Abraka Judicial Division in Abraka.

Mr Timothy Agbaragu, the Public Relations Officer of the High Court, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba.

According to the statement, the new division which was carved out of Isiokolo Judicial Division was made up of 15 towns and villages, including Abraka Urban, Otorho, Erho, Ogbeje and Agbarha.

The chief judge said that the creation of the Abraka Judicial Division arose principally from the need to bring justice nearer to the people.

“At the inception of my administration as Chief Judge of Delta State in 2015, I have committed myself to ensuring that the Rule of Law is sustained through easy access to justice,” he said.

According to him, the factors that necessitated the creation of the judicial division included the fact that Abraka, as a university town, has over the years assumed urban status.

Umukoro said that the judicial division had also generated intense commercial activities and increase in criminality.

He said that over 65 per cent cases in Isiokolo Judicial Division originated from the new division and that would afford legal practitioners and clients easy access to justice.

The chief judge expressed appreciation to Gov Ifeanyi Okowa for the enormous support to the judiciary since his assumption of office as Chief Judge of Delta State in spite of the harsh economic climate.

Umukoro charged pioneer staff to uphold the code of conduct for court employees.

He cautioned that appropriate sanctions would be invoked against erring staff in line with extant rules through the Judicial Service Commission.

The chief judge decried the burning of court buildings in the state, tasking youths to protect court buildings.

Umukoro implored judicial officers to abide by the Judicial Oath subscribed to.

He urged legal practitioners to always stand on the side of justice and avoid conduct that would obstruct the administration of justice.

Umukoro assured litigants of equity in the dispensation of justice without fear or favour.

The chief judge, who is a member of the National Judicial Council (NJC), advised those with credible allegations against judges to approach the NJC rather than spreading unsubstantiated allegations, rumour and blackmail against judges through the media.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: