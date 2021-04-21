Delta approves N250 million for cassava production

Kindly Share This Story:

…says it will revoke C of O of land not put to proper use

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Determined to enhance cassava production in the State, Delta State Government has approved N250 million for the 2021 cassava development programme to be anchored by the Ministry of Agriculture.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who disclosed this while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting, said the State Government would revoke the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of any land in the proposed Asaba Industrial Estate that is not used for the right purpose for which it was allocated.

Aniagwu said the Exco presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said approval of the status support on the Asaba Industrial Estate was given at the meeting, adding that in giving the approval, Exco examined the status of land that had been allocated to a number of industrialists previously.

He explained that the essence of the status support was to ensure that the allocations fall in line with the government’s desire to have a functional industrial estate, saying that those who may have decided to deploy some of the land allocated to them to other uses would now realise that they have to use it for the proper purpose for which the land was allocated them.

Aniagwu who was Flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Okisa Ifeajika and the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mr Nelson Egware, said such people (allottees) would have to come forward for the purpose of revalidation, reiterating that those who have decided not to do anything at all on the land allotted to them would have their C of O revoked by the state government.

He said; “today, Exco approved a number of projects that would further transform our communities and then advance our urban renewal drive as well as link our communities to one another.

“All these projects are still very much in line with our five-point agenda and of course, you do know that these agenda are inter-related whether in the area of strategic wealth creation or in the area of the transformed environment through urban renewal or of course in the area of building peace and creating harmony.

“So, in continuation of that agenda, we have approved a number of projects today. The first thing we carried out is the approval of the status support on the Asaba Industrial Estate.

“In this status support, we were able to examine the status of land that have been allocated to a number of industrialists before now.

“The essence is to make those allocations fall in terms with our desire to have a functional industrial estate and that those who may have decided to deploy some of the land allocated to them will now realise that they have to use it (the land) for the proper purpose.

“Because of that, we have said they just have come forward for the purpose of revalidation and those who have decided not to do anything at all, as a government, we have also made it clear that we are not going to hesitate to revoke their Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).”

Speaking further, Aniagwu said the approval was given for the rehabilitation of the Owa-Oyibu Sports Complex and other works because of decay, adding that the access road to the new Federal Road Safety Corps Training School in Owa- Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state, was also approved for tarring and total reconstruction.

Other roads approved by the Exco, according to Mr Aniagwu, are Dorathy Street in Boji-Boji Owa; Owa-Nta Street in Boji-Boji; Mbiri township roads; internal roads in Kunukoma community in Warri South-West as well as Akugbene mein township roads.

Also approved for by the Exco, according to the Commissioner is the construction of community roads in Mosogar in Ethiope West, construction of some roads in Ughelli town, Bomadi roads and Ojobo/Torogbene Road in Burutu Local Government Area.

The Information Commissioner added that Exco approved the reconstruction of the Asaba Abattoir to a modern status, stressing that the Governor had directed the Ministry of Agriculture to synergise with council chairmen to ascertain the state of abattoirs across the state.

He disclosed that the Governor also directed the Health Commissioner, Dr Mordi Ononye to visit all government hospitals across the state to ascertain the state of facilities and personnel with a view to upgrading healthcare facilities where necessary.

Saying that approval for the amendment of the succession of ‘Odion Ologbo’ (King) of Ibrede kingdom in Ndokwa East was given by the Exco, he said from the approval, the heir apparent must be a graduate and first male son.

While saying the approvals on road projects cuts across the state as part of a measure to give equitable amenities to residents in both coastal communities and upland areas, he sued for the support of all in building a new Delta.

Vanguard News Nigeria

