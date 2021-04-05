DELTA APC: On the march again

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Akpotu

Following the courtesy visit by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to the Delta State APC leader, Olorogun Otega Emehor in his country home recently to mend fences and forge a common front for the party is a testament to the good tidings that awaits the party in 2023.

It is no fallacy to say that the party, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State had been factionalised and disunited these sundry years. As the popular saying goes “A house divided amongst itself cannot stand”.The APC has to go into the gubernatorial race in 2023 with a united front and to rally around a common candidate whosoever emerges as the flag bearer of the party. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, having been in governance since the inception of the 4thRepublic have developed tap roots which would require a quantum of force to dislodge.

Deltans cannot know how far they have been misruled, mismanaged and robbed of its natural endowments until they inevitably seek another alternative political platform. It is then they would know how far they have been short-changed.

It is quite said and appalling that Delta State being one of the major oil-producing states of the country stands as a huge joke to its contemporaries as regards administration, infrastructure, and social amenities. It’s time for the alternative.

The closest alternative political platform is the All Progressives Congress, APC. Is the APC ready to wrest power from the PDP in Delta State in 2023? This is the million dollars question that is agitating the minds of concerned citizens in Delta State. It cannot be business as usual for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. The time for change is at hand – The PDP days are numbered. That is, if the All Progressives Congress, APC can put their house in order before the election of 2023.

According to the unwritten constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta Central Senatorial District is expected to produce the next governorship candidate for the election in 2023. There is nothing wrong for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to align their thoughts towards this direction. The candidature of Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru should not be ruled out completely despite the fact that he had contested severally and lost out. True enough some wrong sand mistakes have been made in the past but this is not the time to lay blames on anybody. Great Ogboru should be encouraged to go in for the kill for the last time. This time might just be right for him to succeed. With the supposed united front of the APC in all the Senatorial districts, he will surely make it. Chief Great Ogboru has something precious to offer Deltans, that is probably why he had been gunning for the guber race all these years. He cannot do it alone. He needs the absolute support of the inherent APC members in all nooks and crannies of the state to actualise this dream. The obvious fact that Chief Ogboru is a very popular man in Delta State should not be lost on anybody. There should be no rancour about the personality of Ogboru.

Great Ogboru already has all the paraphernalia and structures in place which would be reignited seamlessly in 2023. In quoting the holy scriptures, it tells us in Proverbs 24:16, “For though the righteous fall seven times, they shall rise again.” Great would surely rise again! Great Ogboru is a lion-hearted human being. His ultimate passion to see the downtrodden elevated in Delta State knows no bounds. This time around stumbling blocks would be turned into stepping stones. Those close to Ogboru know too well that the man is a dogged fighter, one that never gives up on his dreams and aspirations so easily.

Chief Great Ogboru has been known as a business manager, an administrator and a very successful industrialist. Also, for his creativity and innovation.

The overwhelming underperformance of the present administration should pave way for the APC to seamlessly take over control of the state in 2023.

For God’s sake, Delta State is the foremost oil-producing state in Niger State. It is laughable to call the erstwhile governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa a roadmaster when for over sixteen years the link road from the Central and South Senatorial District to the North Senatorial District of the state, the Asaba/Ughelli dual carriageway is still very far from completion despite the amount of hard-earned resources poured into the project.

Not to mention the economic capital of the state, Warri, and Effurun, and environs having deplorable road networks.

One wonders what the incumbent governor Okowa is doing with over-bloated more than 3,000 personal assistants providing minimal services but yet are paid huge amounts of salaries and allowances to the detriment of the hard-working civil servants of the state.

The All Progressives Congress, APC has to think out of the box and capitalise on the statistical lapses of the PDP by giving the governorship position to the “most hungry” person in 2023. Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has been persistently hungry for the job for a long time. And assuredly, this might be his last chance. He won’t disappoint provided the APC gives him the unalloyed needed support and unity to face the electorates with one voice.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: