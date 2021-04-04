Delta APC chieftain survives assassination attempt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Olorogun Ovoke Oshasha, Saturday, survived an assassination attempt by yet to be identified gunmen at Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Oshasha was driving in his Toyota Land cruiser at the Mission Road end of Oniemo Street in the metropolis at about 4.30 pm when he was accosted and shot by the gunmen.

Sources said the gunmen who drove in a Highlander SUV opened fire at him through the front windscreen, causing pandemonium in the area.

The source said Olorogun Ovoke Oshasha sustained gun injuries on his chest, adding that he was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Oshasha who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed location told Vanguard on telephone that he first noticed the Toyota Highlander SUV following him from Afiesere Road.

He said he was going to pick up invitation cards from a printing press in Oniemo, adding that as he was pulling over at the printing press, the gunmen overtook and parked in his front.

Oshasha who said sensed danger, immediately put his car reverse, adding that the boys came out of the car with Ak47 rifles and started shooting at him.

He was stucked after he was hit by bullets on his chest, adding that the hoodlums thinking that he was dead, took his phones, hand chain, beeds and zoomed off.

Saying that he is stable condition, he called on the police and other security agencies to fish out the suspected assailants.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the incident, saying the matter is being investigated.

