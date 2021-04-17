Delta 2023: Allow Okpe produce next Governor — Eyube

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of the 2023 Governorship Elections, Kennedy Eyube has called on the Urhobos of Delta Central senatorial district to allow their brothers from Okpe produce the next governor of Delta State since it is going to be zoned to Delta Central Senatorial District (Urhobo), which the Okpes are a major integral part.

Eyube, who was speaking with newsmen in Ughoton, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State explained that it is imperative for other Urhobos to consider the Okpes to have a shot at the top job since the three federal constituencies that made of Urhobo Nation— Ughelli, Udu and Ethiope— have produced the persons of Olorogun Felix Ibru and Chief James Ibori respectively as Governors. But Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie Federal Constituency has not.

He said: “That is why we the Okpes are saying and at the same time appealing to our Urhobo brothers to look at the situation critically with all sense of justice, equity and fairness to allow the Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie Federal Constituency, which has not produced a governor be allowed to do so come 2023.

However, when Eyube was reminded that the Ijaws are claiming that there is nothing like zoning nor the Governorship position zoned to Delta Central Senatorial District, he said ”agitation is part and parcel of democratic process and that Ijaws are free to contest because freedom of association is allowed.

He clarified that there is zoning or power shift arrangement among the three Senatorial Districts and not on tribal or ethnic groups basis by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State

” There is a silent gentleman agreement in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, which has necessitated smooth and rancour free transition process since 1999 as agreed by leaders of our party across the three Senatorial Districts not on tribal or ethnic groups basis but on Senatorial Districts basis.

” It started with Chief James Ibori, an Urhobo from Delta Central Senatorial District, from 1999-2007, to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South Senatorial District from 2007-2015. While the incumbent Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is from Delta North Senatorial District. So the calculation is that by the grace of God by 2023 power will shift to Delta Central Senatorial District again. This is why we the Okpes are appealing to our Urhobo brothers to allow us to take the Governorship shot in 2023 because we have not gotten it .

“So if the Ijaws are saying there is nothing like zoning and it is their turn, it is all agitation which is part and parcel of democratic process. No need joining issues with anybody but everybody is aware that there is zoning or power shift in Delta State PDP since 1999, till date.”

He commended Urhobo Political leaders under the PDP led by Chief Ighoyota Amori and Prof.Sam Oyovbaire for coming together in Urhobo interest and unity to form Delta Central 2023 Political Group otherwise known as DC,23 at Asaba last week.

“I also want the group to have it at the back of their mind that it is Okpe’s turn to produce the Governor Of Delta State come 2023. I am appealing to them in the interest of Justice, equity and justice.”

