Davido unveiled as brand ambassador for Viva

By Benjamin Njoku

Pop singer Davido has added another feather to cap as he has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for a leading manufacturers and distributors of personal health care and laundry products in the country, Aspira’s Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer Detergent Powder.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Thursday, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. It was attended by a cross section of the Nigerian media and stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Speaking at the event, Aspira Head of Marketing, Mr. Santhosh Kumar Nair said “the company decided to sign on the hit maker and DMW boss because of his dynamism, popularity among Nigerian youths and his hardworking disposition which has put Nigeria on the global music map.”

“We are glad to inform the Nigerians that henceforth, Davido will be the official face of our Viva brand,” he added.

Speaking further, Nair said that Davido through his music is making Nigerians proud all over the world.

“That he is one of Nigeria’s top brands. He has contributed immensely towards the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

“He continues to inspire millions of Nigerian youths and this is in consonance with the core values at Aspira which is youth empowerment, because there is an alignment between Davido’s vision and the core values of Viva as a brand. The synergy between both brands would impact the society in positive, unique and in significant ways,” Nair said.

Following this new relationship with the superstar, Aspira Nigeria has already rolled out some exciting deals on all their social media platforms for everyone to key into the new product.

Davido, who came in company of his DMW gang, expressed his willingness to work with the company, stating that the product- launch was in line with the vision of the company to break new grounds and deliver high quality product to their customers.

He said he accepted to join the family after thorough investigation and background study of what the company is about and discovered that the brand has initiated so many youth based projects and community development programs.

The multiple award-winning singer, however, implored his teeming fans to join him as he is set to launch his marketing strategy for Viva plus with the rest of his media team.

He assured the management of Viva of a thrilling experience as the new product, according to him, “has been tested and proven to be of A-plus standards”.

Aspira’s Viva Plus was manufactured in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The company decided to develop a detergent that could reduce the risk of spreading ill- causing bacteria, in addition to keeping clothes stain- free. Viva Plus Laundry Sanitizer was the result of that courageous initiative.

