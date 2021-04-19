Dana Air decorates new captains in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Dana Air says it has decorated new captains on its Boeing 737 aircraft, and other aircraft in its fleet.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo, said in a statement in Lagos on Monday that the management has assured its staff that it will continue to reward excellence and hard work.

Decorating the pilots, Mbanuzuo said it was exciting to see our young Nigerian pilots performing excellently and doing amazingly well.

He said that Capt. Shina Agbelese and Capt. Ademola Akinyemi were decorated in Lagos.

According to him, it takes a lot to train pilots and with over 80 per cent of our pilots trained by Dana Air, we would continue to be a trailblazer in building capacity for homegrown pilots.

“We are glad to be making a huge impact in this regard and contributing our quota to the growth and stability of the industry,” he said.

Mbanuzuo congratulated the newly decorated captains for their success and urged them to sustain the airline’s strict safety standards and emphasis on professionalism.

Similarly, Dana Air also announced that all its pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have all been vaccinated while that of its backend staff is ongoing in Lagos.

Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said: ‘’All our pilots, cabin crew and ground staff have concluded their vaccination while that of our backend staff is ongoing.’’

”We had to ensure that all staff having regular interaction with our customers got vaccinated first to guarantee their safety and the safety of other backend staff and customers.

”We are not letting the guards down as we still ensure that our customers keep the mask on while onboard, temperature checks done, sanitization before boarding, row by row disembarkation, and regular disinfection of the aircraft after every flight.

‘’At Dana Air, our commitment to the safety and well-being of our staff and customers is second to none and we will continue to provide safe, seamless and reliable air transport for the flying public.”

According to Ezenwa, Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Enugu. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

