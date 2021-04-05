CPN to induct 300 at 15th IT Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

The Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) will induct 300 new members at the 15th Information Technology, IT, Professional Assembly.

The IT Assembly/Annual General Meeting will hold virtually and physically immediately after the induction at Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

The President/Chairman in Council of CPN Prof. Charles Uwadia announced this during a virtual press conference last week.

He said that the flagship of all IT professionals in Nigeria, is a networking event for senior Information Technology (IT) decision-makers, IT consultants, IT entrepreneurs, IT Startups, IT practitioners, teachers, and IT Systems administrators.

According to him, “The Assembly is also a platform for some of the industry’s most innovative technology distribution and service providers to showcase their products and services; and for participants to appreciate the emerging technologies, trends, and risks that are associated with transforming the various industries using IT.”

He noted that digital technologies have proved beyond measure, their applicability in achieving efficiency in all sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing an indispensable role in sustaining social and economic activities.

He revealed that the 15th IT Assembly keynote address would be delivered by Dr (Mrs.) Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals Plc and former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

He said “Drawing on the global, regional, and national experiences, the 2021 IT Professionals’ Assembly will highlight the opportunities and challenges of building more innovations that can drive the economy of our nation. We envisage that in the years to come, Nigeria shall be a nation that has fully harnessed the potential of technological innovation to grow our economy and uplift our people.

