COVID-19: Lagos to support over 125,000 vulnerable residents

…As Sanwo-Olu launches LAGOS CARES Initiative

….Setup implementation steering c’ttee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mf Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that about 125,058 vulnerable persons in the state will benefit from the “LAGOS CARES” Initiative to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this yesterday, during the launch of the initiative scheduled to last for #4 months, held at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The programme is an offshoot of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) Programme for Results (P4R).

According to Sanwo-Olu, the LAGOS CARES would directly support 20,843 households, while 125,058 would, indirectly, benefits from the programme.

“As a responsive government, we are constantly working round the clock to provide interventions, strategies and actions to alleviate the burden of the pandemic on the majority of our “at-risk” people, especially in the areas of food security and health management,” the governor said.

“This N-CARES programme is an integral part of the national approach, adopted to alleviate the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, and enhance the well-being of our people.”

The LAGOS CARES, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu, would kick off this year till 2023, making it a -24 month project, which will provide economic relief and recovery support to identified vulnerable persons.

He said, “The programme will specifically encompass three key result areas, which include: Increasing cash transfers and livelihood support to poor and vulnerable households; increasing food security and safe functioning of food supply chains for poor households, and facilitating the recovery of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSMEs) while strengthening institutional support for coordination and delivery.

“Apart from providing food support, the project would also support 69 markets, and 2,512 Medium and Small Enterprises, MSEs.”

In order to ensure the programme is fully implemented, the state government has formed a Steering Committee, to be headed by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube and other cabinet members.

