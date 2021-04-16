Covid-19: Air Peace pilots, cabin crew, others receive vaccine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace airline Friday said its pilots, cabin crew and other customer-facing personnel of the airline , have started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine to help curtail the spread of the virus and give passengers more confidence to fly with the airline.

Spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this information to newsmen yesterday said that the vaccine was being administered by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Olisa while commending the Federal Government for making the vaccine available, stressed that “Air Peace prioritises the wellbeing and safety of staff and customers,” adding that all frontline personnel had been directed to receive the vaccine.

“We directed that our staff, especially those on frontline duties, get vaccinated to protect them and make the flying public feel more confident and reassured whenever they fly Air Peace,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He added that Air Peace is committed to providing best-in-class flight services and observing strict standards of safety.

With this development, Air Peace becomes the first domestic airline to announce the vaccination of its personnel,. ” A move that accentuates its position as an industry leader in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in protecting its staff and passengers,” the Spokesman of the airline proudly said.

Recall that because of the limited quantity of the vaccine currently available, the federal government has repeatedly said the Covid-19 vaccine should first be given to frontline workers who are more at risk of contacting the virus because of the nature of their jobs.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: