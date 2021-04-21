Committee of friends converge for late Rachel Bakam candle night in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

The painful and heartbreaking exit of a popular Nigerian TV Presenter, Amb Rachel Bakam has yet remained a shock, as her family announces the 3 day burial program of their daughter and sister.

The procession will commence with a candle night today, Wednesday April 21, 2021 at Bonas Garden, Zonju Foods, Maitama, Abuja as her committee of friends will gather in drove to accord her their last respect.

The Candle Night will be immediately followed by a Night of Tribute holding on the 22nd of April 2021 at Games Village Estate(Children’s Playground) and will commence at exactly 4:30pm. However, the body of Rachel Bakam 38years old Writer, Presenter, Actress, Humanitarian and devoted impact-maker will be finally laid to rest on Friday, 23rd of April 2021 at Gudu Cemetery Zone E, Abuja at 9:00am.

The Candle Night for the the Piper herself will be held today and is been organised by the Committee of Friends, “I Care” with concrete arrangements to ensure a memorial and historic tribute to late Ambassador Rachel Bakam, who died few days ago after battling with internal illness. The occasion of the Candle night is expected to witness and record the massive presence of lovers, fans, family members, colleagues and friends of Late Chief Amb Rachel Bakam.

In a brief retrospect on her life and times, we discovered that the young Actress and Presenter may be no more today, but her legacies and impact will remain indelible in the sands of time. Rachel was born and raised in Kaduna State where she had her Alma mater, before she went ahead to study English and Theatre Arts at Ahmadu Bello University and later bagged a certification in Digital Filmmaking at the New York Film Academy, even after graduating as best student at the University.

Before her death, the Piper was a dogged frontliner of several campaigns against human trafficking, which made her an anti-human trafficking Ambassador. While engaging her vision and campaign against Human trafficking, she joined a non-government organization, known as Devatop Centre for Africa Development, where she campaigned against sex trafficking and other forms of modern slavery in Nigeria.

In her modest interest and care for Humanity, just immediately after the Southern Kaduna crisis, where many people were killed, Rachel Bakam led popular international football superstar, John Fashanu and Big Church Foundation to support victims of the crisis with relief materials and other supportive aides subsequently. Indeed she lived a life of grace with multiple Honours while accomplishing so much within a short period of time. May the humble and gentle Soul of The Piper rest in perfect peace.

Until her death, she was the CEO and Managing Director of Rayzeds Media Ltd, Founder & President of the Nigerian Water Ski And Wakeboard Federation (NWWF) and media consultant for the Performing Musician Employers Association (PMAN) & African Fashion Reception Paris.

