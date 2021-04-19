China builds world’s largest 5G mobile network

Kindly Share This Story:

China has made initial achievements in building the world’s largest 5G mobile network.

Liu Liehong, vice minister, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Monday said in a briefing that the country has built a total of 792,000 5G base stations at the end of February.

Liehong said this made the number of mobile terminals connected to the network reaching 260 million.

He said that the ministry also estimated 5G mobile phone shipments in China would account for 80 per cent of the total shipments in the second half of this year.

China’s mobile network speed ranks fourth among 139 countries and regions, Liu said, citing data from an international speed measuring agency.

China aims to build more than 600,000 5G base stations in 2021.

The ministry would shift its focus from network “coverage and popularisation” to “improvement of speed and quality”.

“It plans to build a “double gigabit” network infrastructure covering urban areas and towns where conditions are satisfied in three years.

“It will also promote the on-demand construction and deep coverage of 5G networks in an orderly manner,’’ says MIIT.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

