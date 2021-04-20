Chikodinaka Roseline emerges Miss Abia State

Kindly Share This Story:

After a rigorous process and several postponements, Chikodinaka Agidi Roseline, has emerged the new Miss Abia State.

Roseline was crowned at the grand finale of Miss Abia State Beauty Pageant, which held at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, the Abia State capital on Sunday, April 11, amid gaiety.

The new beauty queen went home with a brand new car, one year modelling contract and cash prize of N200,000 among others goodies.

The pageant was organized by Hands Across the Globe Foundation, a non-profit organization with bias for service to humanity in conjunction with Gees Concept Modeling Company, and the state government to mentor young people on character and composure.

The pageant was devoid of exposure of any sensitive parts of the body associated with swim suit catwalk. Aside the star prize of a car, cash and modelling contracts, Miss Chikodinaka also won a seven days holiday trip to Dubai and support in America.

Announcing the new queen, the state government said Miss Chikodinaka will act as an ambassador and a role model to the younger generation.

The first and second runners up went home with a cash prize of N200,000 and N150,000, including scholarship grants.

The pageant was organised in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Office of the SSA to the Governor on Arts and Culture and Ambassadors for Hands Across the Globe Foundation

Many have argued that beauty and physical endowment are an integral part of the selection process but much emphasis was on the charisma, character, carriage, composure and communication skills of the contestants

