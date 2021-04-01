Chancellor hails technology-driven innovations in NOUN

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, has lauded the technology-driven innovations and transformation in the institution.

Agubuzu made the commendation on Thursday, when the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, visited his palace in the Ezema Olo Kingdom in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Agubuzu, who is also the Chairman of, Traditional Rulers’ Council of the state, said that the innovations had placed the university in a vantage position in both the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 era.

The royal father, who mobilised all his subjects to receive Peters, assured the new management of the university of his fatherly support and counsel to enable it to succeed.

“I am very happy that you visited today and travelled from Abuja to meet me and my subjects. We are not taking this sacrifice for granted.

“My heart is gladdened that the Federal Government appointed somebody within the system and who has been part of the transformation in the system for some years now as the new VC.

“I know you will bring your wealth of experience, hard work and lots of innovations, technological-wise, to bear on the institution.

“The work, which is herculean by nature, requires somebody with your experience and understanding of the system and able assistance from your management team to thrive,’’ he said.

Earlier, Peters thanked the royal father for his fatherly leadership and counselling all these years.

He said his untiring support had helped to keep NOUN on the path of progress and as one of the strongest institutions in the country.

“We will continue to cherish the industrial peace, harmony and academic advice as well as your personal inputs and contributions that have kept NOUN as the best institution in the country and Africa at large.

“We wish you long life, peace and good health to continue guiding us on the path of progress as a father,’’ the VC said.

He particularly thanked the chancellor for “mobilising who-is-who within your kingdom and Ezeagu council area to come and receive me and my team’’.

