Centric Gateway’s SeerBit partners Wix to boost e-commerce in Africa

By Nkiruka Nnorom

SeerBit has announced a partnership with Wix, a global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, to empower and scale eCommerce businesses in Africa. SeerBit is a product of Centric Gateway, an innovative Pan-African tech solutions company enabling seamless and secure payments across East and West Africa.

The collaboration makes SeerBit a payment gateway for Wix on the African continent, processing payments in local currencies, and giving unfettered access to African businesses to build their unique online presence.

Online payment in East and West Africa has an average annual increase of 17 percent with a population of 919 million. With the integration to the Wix platform, Centric Gateway aims to capture 60 percent of the online market in both regions.

Founded in 2011, Centric Gateway has serviced an array of clients, providing innovative solutions across different industries. With a core focus on the banking sector, Centric Gateway was the first Fintech firm that implemented an Open Banking initiative for a leading Nigerian tier-1 bank and continues to service several banks across the African continent.

Today, Centric Gateway is a leading player with its flagship product SeerBit developing a financial ecosystem with omni-channel capabilities across the payments value chain.

Speaking on the collaboration with Wix, Omoniyi Kolade, CEO, Centric Gateway said: “In alignment with our vision of providing innovative technology solutions tailored to bridging payment gaps, this cooperation will boost the payment services industry and increase customer satisfaction in Africa.

“This collaboration also allows SeerBit to be a frontline player in driving the growth of the eCommerce and online space in Africa. We are happy to do this in collaboration with Wix.”

