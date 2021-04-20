CCB honours Bogoro with award for service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Code of Conduct Bureau,CCB,on Tuesday,honoured the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund,TETFund, Prof. Sulaiman Bogoro, with an award of excellence for service delivery.

The Chairman of CCB,Prof. Isa Mohammed,represented by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, presented the award of honour to Bogoro during a two-day workshop on strict compliance with asset declaration and Code of Conduct for public officers, organised by the Bureau in collaboration with Transmission Company of Nigeria,TCN.

The workshop, according to Ogundare, was to interact on the issue of code of conduct in Nigeria.

He said, “It is to specify the standard of integrity and conduct that is expected of public officers. The second thing in mind is to help public officers in Nigeria to meet these standard and to also inform the public what they should expect from public officers.

“The issue is Code of Conduct is becoming critical because public officers are now entrusted with public resources so they are been monitored,” he added.

Presenting a topic on service ethics and problems of non compliance among public officers, Dr Sebastine Gwimi, director Intelligence Investigation and Monitoring, stressed the need for demonstrable political commitment of the highest political level which is critical for successful promotion of durable sound ethical figures.

The award was received on behalf of Bogoro by the Director of Finance and Investment, TETFund, Alhaji Idris Saudi.

