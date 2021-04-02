Buni, Bello preach peace, tolerance at Easter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has urged Nigerians to live in peace and harmony as Christian faithful celebrate Easter.

The Chairman in his Easter message signed by his Director General, Press and Media, Mamman Mohammed called on religious leaders to use the occasion to preach peace, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

“As people of faith, we should dedicate ourselves to more prayers during the Easter to seek divine intervention and guide our leaders right.

“We should see ourselves as a people with common dreams and aspirations for a greater Nigeria that is full of love, tolerance, unity and prosperity.

“We have no any other country than Nigeria, we should therefore work to unify and strengthen our dear country” Buni said.

Similarly, Buni called on Nigerians to see a problem in any part of the country as a common and shared problem that should be fought collectively.

On his part, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello enjoined Nigerians to use the significance of Easter as a moment of reflection, sacrifice and renewed vigour for a better and prosperous Nigeria; adding that it is expedient for leaders and citizens to begin to place premium on national interest as against individual aspirations.

Governor Bello made this known in his Easter Message to the residents of Kogi State which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Muhammed Onogwu

He said the lesson of Easter as exemplified by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind should be a template for human existence hinged on sacrifice and love.

“The Governor added that the important message of Easter is love for mankind, and this christ-like virtue should be converted into citizens drive towards national integration and harmony amongst various religions and ethnic sections in the country”, the statement added.

According to him, Kogi State under his watch has become more united than ever, saying he has created an atmosphere of equity, fairness and justice where every religion is mutually respected.

