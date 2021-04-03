Buhari to Security agents: Fish out those behind Ebonyi, Anambra killings

Kindly Share This Story:

Says perpetrators won’t be spared

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the dastardly attack on Monday night in three communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

The affected communities are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Buhari has directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the attackers and make them face justice.

The statement further quoted the President as saying that the perpetrators of the “heinous attack” should not be spared.

He sympathized with families and friends of those that lost loved ones, and to every member of the communities in Ebonyi State traumatised by “these despicable acts of wickedness.”

The statement also said that the President has sent a message of sympathy to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Professor Chukwuma Soludo who survived an attack by gunmen in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State as he consulted with people on his political aspiration.

Expressing concern at the influx of illegal weapons, President Buhari reassured Nigerians that ongoing efforts which had led to the record recovery of illegal weapons and arrests of a large number of arms suppliers would be intensified.

According to him, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on an outstanding Nigerian, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

“Our prayers are with him and the families of the security operatives who lost their lives trying to defend innocent citizens assembled for a peaceful meeting.

“We will continue to empower the police and the armed forces in their brave struggle against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.”

