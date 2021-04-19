Buhari receives briefings from Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received briefing from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The President last week Thursday returned to the country after 16-day medical checkup in the United Kingdom.
He left Nigeria on Tuesday, March 30, briefly after a security meeting with defense and intelligence chiefs, as well as other security sector managers.
A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina had explained that the President was going to United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.
