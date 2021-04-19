Buhari receives briefings from Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received briefing from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President last week Thursday returned to the country after 16-day medical checkup in the United Kingdom.

He left Nigeria on Tuesday, March 30, briefly after a security meeting with defense and intelligence chiefs, as well as other security sector managers.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina had explained that the President was going to United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up.

