Buhari reappoints NCAC DG, Runsewe for another four years.

Just on the dot of the end of his first active and progressive four years as Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe was handed another term of four years to deepen the Nigerian Cultural economy by President Mohammandu Buhari.

Runsewe, arguably one of the brightest stars of the president’s team under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, was appointed four years ago in the month of April, and by the latest development, all the speculations and anxieties about the future of NCAC, put to rest.

Garba Shehu, the president senior special assistant, media, announced a few hours ago, that the president found Runsewe worthy to continue the good work he is doing at NCAC and for Nigerian Culture.

The announcement also captured some other appointments in the parastatals under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

There is massive jubilation across the sector on the president’s decision as NCAC remains at the heart of President Buhari Cultural tourism reformation agenda.

Acting President Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN,)Mr. Nkerewuem Onung and President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA)Mrs. Susan Akporiaye were two top industry leaders who called to appreciate President Buhari gesture and also thank the Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for his support for NCAC and the culture sector.

